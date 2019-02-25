Obalon Therapeutics, a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that it has begun commercial shipment of the Obalon navigation system with Touch inflation dispenser.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2018, the Company’s proprietary and patented Obalon Navigation System utilizes magnetic resonance, rather than x-ray radiation, to image the Obalon Balloon during placement with a dynamic, real-time image of the balloon on a tablet computer screen.

The Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser is designed specifically for use with the Obalon Navigation System to provide an automated, intuitive, and reliable solution for inflation once the balloon is properly placed in the patient’s stomach.

“The commercial launch of our Navigation and Touch System is a major milestone for the Company, as we seek to re-accelerate sales growth of our novel Obalon Balloon weight loss system,” said Kelly Huang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Obalon.

“We are excited to put these proprietary devices into practice in order to increase the efficiency of our existing customer accounts, and to broaden adoption of our products by new accounts in which access to x-ray imaging was previously a key barrier. We remain dedicated to helping individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of between 30 and 40 kg/m2 achieve effective weight loss to improve their health and increase their self-esteem. We believe that our new product offering will enable the Obalon Balloon to become a leading solution to combat the obesity epidemic.”

Obalon Therapeutics is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss.

The Obalon management team has over 150 combined years of experience in developing and commercializing novel medical technologies with a track record of financial and clinical excellence.

Source: Company Press Release