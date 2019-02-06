Medical device development company Nu-Med Plus has produced a new smaller and smarter inhaled nitric oxide delivery unit for clinical usage.

Nu-Med Plus said that the new unit will open new patient markets by offering in-office treatment options for conditions such as high blood pressure, COPD and ARDS.

The new unit has been designed to offer clinicians and care providers several competitive advantages.

The company claims that it is a small unit which can easily fit into medical offices, emergency departments and nursing homes. The unit has touchscreen for ease-of-use and precision single-dose control. The unit will either use a proprietary formula of nitric oxide generation or prefilled nitric oxide canisters.

When delivered in precise doses, the inhaled nitric oxide is claimed to stabilize blood pressure, open airways, fight infections and blood clots, treat erectile dysfunction and combat signs of aging.

As per Nu-Med Plus, the unit has been designed to treat several therapeutic needs including high blood pressure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and other conditions benefiting from vasodilation and increased delivery of oxygen to diseased and injured tissue.

Nu-Med Plus CEO Jeff Robins said: “The clinical unit multiplies the number of markets Nu-Med Plus is able to serve with our technology. The market-leading innovation offers providers and patients new treatment options, in new convenient environments, to address health issues that significantly impact quality of life and cost billions of dollars annually to treat.”

Presently, the company is in the process of obtaining the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for three nitric oxide delivery units including a fixed hospital unit, clinical unit and a portable unit.

In November 2018, the company had filed a patent application for a new technology which can pretreat stored blood products with nitric oxide before patient transfusion takes place.

The patent described the new technology as a simple nitric oxide infusion device that can be used during or post blood collection.