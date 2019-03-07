NexTech AR Solutions has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Premier Health to explore opportunities for developing healthcare applications using augmented reality (AR) technology.

The partnership will explore options to integrate AR of NexTech into Premier Health’s app, which is claimed to have the potential to reach an ecosystem of almost 3 million patients.

NexTech aims to add web enabled AR platform with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics using a xAPI to eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing.

With the present partnership, NextTech will step into the multi-billion dollar healthcare industry and many applications of AR in healthcare could be developed such as vein visualization, surgical visualization and education.

NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg said: “We are excited to work with the team at Premier Health to explore creating a custom AR and AI solution to address the healthcare market which represents another multi-billion dollar vertical ripe for disruption.

“AR allows medical knowledge, skills and expertise to be shared remotely in the moment, ensuring they get where they are needed most.”

The two companies will work for the development of education tools for health care professional and patients alike. The tools will use AR as a learning tool, for training healthcare professionals, for creating highly engaging, immersive educational experience which aids in retention and how well complex concepts can be grasped.

With AR, patients can be empowered to play a more proactive role in their own care through self-diagnosis. Third party content can also be created, for companies that want to explore topics such as education on medications for pharma and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy systems for sleep apnea clinics.

Additionally, NextTech and Premier Health will also investigate the possible use of AR in treatment delivery options. For example, in relation to physiotherapy, digital demonstrations can be mapped directly onto the movements patients perform as part of their recovery.

Premier Health CEO Essam Hamza said: “At Premier Health we pride ourselves in being at the forefront of changes in healthcare, so we are thrilled to be a part of the future of healthcare by enabling state of the art technological advancements to our patient centric telemedicine app.

“AR has the potential to revolutionize both the access to data and the delivery of healthcare. The technology will help doctors and patients alike – doctors will have access to the latest and most relevant information about their patients while patients can use AR for self-education and improving the quality of treatment they receive.”