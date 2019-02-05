Ncardia, a provider of human iPSC-derived cell-based assays and services for drug discovery and development, announced today the launch of their DiscoverHIT drug screening platform.

The new service enables researchers to access human disease-relevant biology earlier in the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing better medicines to patients faster.

The DiscoverHIT Platform is a phenotypic drug screening platform composed of four integrated modules:

Disease models: Genetic and induced human iPSC-derived cardiac and neural disease models

Large-scale manufacturing: Controlled bioreactor-based manufacturing to enable batch sizes compatible with high-throughput screening (HTS)

Customized assay development: Generation and validation of disease-relevant assays with clinically relevant readouts

High-throughput screening: Robust HTS using qualified disease assays in combination with high-content data acquisition and analysis

“Ncardia enables discovery with efficacy in mind from the start. To realize this, drug developers need validated human iPSC products at scale, disease models, the right assay systems and high-throughput screening. We’ve brought these components together in the DiscoverHIT platform.” stated Stefan Braam, CEO of Ncardia.

In addition to the four core modules of DiscoverHIT, Ncardia also offers access to a comprehensive compound library, scientific consultation, and the company’s newly founded training center, Ncardia Academy.

