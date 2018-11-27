Alcidion Group’s MKM Health has secured a contract from Queensland Health to establish a Queensland wide Referral Service Directory that uses local SaaS deployment managed by its software partner NextGate Solutions.

The Referral Services Directory solution is a foundation component of the state-wide Integrated Referral Management Solution (iRMS) program which is itself a key element of Queensland Health’s $361m Specialist Outpatient Strategy launched in September 2016 to tackle outpatient waiting lists, which has already seen General Practitioners given online access to their patients’ hospital records.

The contract with Queensland Health uses NextGate’s Provider Registry software to establish a central point of reference for external referrals for participating Hospital and Health Services. The contract covers the supply of the RSD service through to mid-2024.

A second contract with Metro South Hospital and Health Service (MSHHS) covers the initial implementation and configuration of the solution for MSHHS including integration with the GP Smart Referrals platform, which allows General Practitioners (GPs) to create and submit electronic referrals from existing practice software.

The combined value of the contracts is ~$12m which includes service fees for implementation and recurring RSD SaaS service fees. Nextgate receives a portion of this as the SaaS provider.

Alcidion Group CEO Kate Quirke said this was the second major NextGate contract that MKM Health has entered into in Australia over the last two years, but the first major one since MKM Health became an authorised NextGate reseller, earlier this year. The first major contract involved MKM Health working with NextGate to implement their EMPI solution across the Victorian public health service.

Quirke said: “The reseller agreement with NextGate gives us access to a market-leading, and highly complementary product set, and importantly puts us at the forefront of a major public healthcare IT project set to benefit many patients and GPs across Queensland.

“This contract will allow us to establish a stronger presence in Queensland, working closely with Queensland Health and in partnership with Queensland Health agencies to deliver on a high value project. It also adds a sizeable increase to our total contracted forward revenue pool to be recognised over the next five years, which as of 30 September, stood at $23.9m.”

NextGate CEO Andy Aroditis said: “We continue to be impressed with MKM Health’s commitment to helping the healthcare sector track and manage individuals in today’s highly-diverse, digitised environment through the introduction of scalable, fully-integrated solutions.

“Implementation of NextGate’s Provider Registry will enable an accurate directory and referral network of healthcare providers to give GPs timely, reliable access to referral information for more informed decision-making, enhanced workflow processes, and better clinician and patient satisfaction.”

Source: Company Press Release