Mevion Medical Systems has announced the sales of two HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning upgrades to American Shared Hospital Services (ASHS).

The upgrades add HYPERSCAN technology to the two Mevion proton therapy systems previously purchased by ASHS.

Cleared by the FDA in 2017, HYPERSCAN technology improves on existing proton scanning capabilities to deliver conformal fields of therapeutic radiation therapy to tumors faster and with more precision. With these system upgrades, ASHS will now be able to offer the most precise proton therapy systems to their customers.

“We are pleased to continue and strengthen our successful partnership with ASHS to provide the most compact and precise proton therapy on the market today,” said Tina Yu, CEO of Mevion Medical Systems.

“Today, more and more centers are considering proton therapy because of Mevion’s innovative technology. Our collaboration with ASHS who has a successful track record and industry experience is making it possible to help even more centers access this transformative technology.”

Adoption of proton therapy has been expanding rapidly because of the development of compact systems. Today, new proton therapy systems are almost exclusively compact single-room systems. Mevion has pioneered this innovative approach to proton therapy and currently has eight operational centers treating patients with another five under construction or architectural planning.

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients. Mevion is based in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia.

Source: Company Press Release