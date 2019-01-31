MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and communications, today announced a telehealth initiative with Midland Care, to drive better care coordination, medical treatment adherence and patient outcomes for the Kansas-based eldercare provider.

Midland Care, for more than four decades, has been a leader in responding to the most challenging healthcare needs in the Kansas City and Topeka regions – through an integrated community care delivery system addressing social, physical and spiritual needs.

As elderly patient healthcare needs continue to change, Midland understood the profound importance of working with a company like MetTel to deploy remote patient monitoring solutions to drive clinical intelligence through connected devices, such as tablets, to improve patient outcomes, lower costs and keep patients in their homes.

Midland Care, operating in collaboration with PACE, a national program that provides community-based care and services to people who would otherwise need a nursing home level of care, will benefit significantly from this comprehensive telehealth MetTel partnership.

This will enable seniors with chronic care needs to remain at home – under the care of their families, along with interdisciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, social workers, care mangers and in-home care givers.

“We’re pleased to partner with Midland Care to create a more connected, coordinated and efficient model of care for patients through our comprehensive telehealth services,” said Jake Levy, Director of Health Information Technology at MetTel. “Our partnership with Health Recovery Solutions enables MetTel to offer organizations like Midland Care with the communication devices, clinical apps and powerful network to deploy, deliver and collect life-saving and life-enriching data.”

Midland Care, and its patients, will benefit from a comprehensive set of telehealth solutions from the MetTel-HRS partnership. The model combines innovative patient engagement software with biometric monitoring and mobile apps. This provides the confidence and support that patients need to improve their behavior and participate actively in managing their care. Additional benefits include:

Operates on the latest in FDA-approved monitoring devices

Reduces the frequency and necessity for homecare visits

Offers immediate access to vital patient health and provider information

Enables healthcare providers to institute necessary and appropriate patient interventions more promptly and accurately

“Participants and patients throughout Northeast Kansas will receive access to more care via remote patient monitoring services – enabling them to stay in their homes, with the care and comfort of their family,” said Karren Weichert, President and CEO of Midland Care.

“Additionally, patient care coordination teams will be able to monitor patient activity and collaborate more seamlessly, across the entire patient care spectrum, to ensure healthcare needs are being fulfilled. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with MetTel on our continuous journey to improve patient care.”

Source: Company Press Release