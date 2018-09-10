A. Menarini Diagnostics is bringing Lunaphore’s ultra-rapid tissue staining solution LabSat Frozen to market.

LabSat Frozen is an ultra-rapid automated tissue staining solution performing immunohistochemistry (IHC) assays in a few minutes. Thanks to this breakthrough technology, patients will be able to benefit from a faster, better and more personalized treatment starting in the operating room.

Shorter turnaround times may provide clinical pathologists with higher degrees of responsiveness for urgent testing and enable IHC consultation during biopsy procedures.

Lunaphore CEO Ata Tuna Ciftlik said: “Menarini has not only a long-rooted experience across the entire tissue diagnostics market, but also an impressive understanding of the frozen sections segment.

“Their complementary product portfolio, their expertise in introducing innovative automation systems as well as their passionate sales and marketing teams, naturally made Menarini the best partner of choice”.

He added “Menarini will bring our first product LabSatTM to pathologists while Lunaphore will continue providing highly innovative solutions. A perfect match.”

Menarini Diagnostics GM Fabio Piazzalunga said: “The Menarini Group is making important investments in oncology and this agreement confirms the commitment of the company in this field. A. Menarini Diagnostics has extensive experience in anatomical pathology and immunohistochemistry and, at the same time, it has always focused its activity on high-tech solutions bringing innovation into the IVD field.

“Lunaphore Technologies perfectly suits our strategic decision to consolidate our position in the cell pathology space, following Menarini Group’s efforts and investments towards better therapies and solutions for cancer.”

"Lunaphore and Menarini will together offer a unique solution to pathologists for a more accurate diagnosis, starting from the crucial segment of the frozen sections"

The partnership between A. Menarini Diagnostics and Lunaphore Technologies opens a new era of the anatomical pathology field, paving the way to one-day diagnosis.

