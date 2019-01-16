Irish medical technology firm Medtronic has introduced MyCareLink Heart mobile app to communicate directly with smartphone-connected pacemakers.

MyCareLink Heart is claimed to be the world’s first and only portfolio of pacemakers, which can communicate directly with smartphones and tablets of patients.

MyCareLink Heart mobile app, which can be used with Medtronic BlueSync technology-enabled pacemakers, will securely and wirelessly send device data to the firm’s CareLink network through smart technology, enabling to avoid the use of bedside monitor or other remote monitoring hardware.

BlueSync technology-enabled pacemakers comprise of Azure pacemaker, and Percepta, Serena and Solara quadripolar cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps).

Date gathered by these devices will be encrypted and sent to the CareLink network via MyCareLink Heart mobile app, offering alerts on clinically-relevant patient events to the physicians.

The app also enables patients to easily access pacemaker data, including transmission success history, pacemaker battery information, answers to common questions about living with a pacemaker and updates on physical activity.

MyCareLink Heart Mobile app offers patients with information about transmissions, which were sent to their doctors and confirmation when transmissions are secured by physicians.

MyCareLink Heart enables patients to record weight, blood pressure and heart rate in the app and track these measurements over time to better understand health status.

It will also help to display the estimated remaining battery life of patients’ Medtronic heart devices enabled with BlueSync technology.

MyCareLink Heart will help patients to catalog symptomatic events that can be reviewed with their physicians during in-person clinic visits.

The app shows device implant date, heart device name, model number and serial number, in addition to patients’ clinic information.

Medtronic cardiac and vascular group’s connectivity and insights business general manager and vice president Aisha Barry said: “For the first time, pacemakers have the ability to communicate securely and directly with technology that patients use every day like smartphones and tablets.

“This brings the benefits of remote monitoring seamlessly into patients’ lives, potentially leading to enhanced and more efficient patient engagement with their physicians.”