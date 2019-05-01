Irish medical technology company Medtronic has launched Solitaire X revascularization device, which is used for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, in the US,

The Solitaire revascularization device has been enabling physicians to help patients have a better chance at recovering from stroke since ten years, and the latest Solitaire X is the fourth generation device.

Solitaire X features an optimized delivery system for improved efficiency, while retaining the technical features that have made the Solitaire family of revascularization devices clinically proven and highly effective.

In addition to the Solitaire X, Medtronic has introduced Phenom 21 Catheter, a 160cm long microcatheter used for the delivery of all sizes of Solitaire X.

Medtronic neurovascular business vice president and general manager of Stacey Pugh said: “Our commitment to enable physicians to improve outcomes for stroke patients worldwide will always be our motivation. The net result of that commitment is the launch of a 4th generation device – Solitaire X – which marks 10 years of innovation in stroke therapy.”

According to the company, the Solitaire X device mechanically removes blood clots from blocked vessels in the brain to restore blood flow in patients suffering an acute ischemic stroke with large vessel occlusion.

Combined with Phenom 21, Solitaire X is expected to provide a low clot crossing profile, with smooth delivery to occlusions in distal vessels as small as 2.0mm.

UCLA radiology and neurosurgery professor Dr. Reza Jahan said: Medtronic continues to deliver technological innovations to advance stroke treatment. As a long-time Solitaire user, I am impressed with the ease of the Solitaire X delivery. I find that Solitaire X 6×40 device combined with Phenom 21 catheter provides smooth navigation especially when working with complicated anatomy.”

Stroke is the second leading cause of death across the world, annually killing approximately 6million people and the third leading cause of disability. In the US, it is the leading cause of serious, long-term disability, with nearly 795,000 people facing a stroke annually.