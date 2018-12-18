Irish medical technology firm Medtronic has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use InterStim smart programmer with the InterStim system, which offers sacral neuromodulation therapy to treat overactive bladder (OAB), chronic fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention.

The InterStim system is claimed to be the only sacral neuromodulation solution proven to demonstrate sustained five-year efficacy and quality of life improvements for OAB.

Medtronic’s new smart programmer is said to streamline multiple devices into a single and touch screen Samsung mobile device, allowing clinicians to personalize each patient’s care and mange their therapy.

The smart programmer, which is designed to deliver easy and streamlined programming, offers a single app-based platform for implant and long-term therapy management.

It allows physicians to immediately check magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) eligibility, which is crucial for MRI scans.

The smart programmer also offers physicians with insights and access to a complete and accurate view of the patient’s therapy experience, enabling to conduct constructive patient conversations.

Patients can adjust their therapy themselves within clinician-defined limits in seven standard preset programs with the new smart programmer, allowing to provide treatment based on patient requirements.

In addition, the new smart programmer is compatible with Samsung Knox mobile security platform.

Medtronic Restorative Therapies Group’s pelvic health and gastric therapies business general manager and vice president Linnea Burman said: “Medtronic pioneered sacral neuromodulation two decades ago and we continue to innovate to improve the patient and physician experience and make it easier for more patients to find effective relief from both OAB and FI with the InterStim system.

“The advanced technology of the smart programmer paves the way for future digital health solutions, like digital symptom tracking, and should give physicians and patients confidence that relief and restored quality of life are possible.”

FI is a distressing and disruptive chronic condition, which is indicated by the inability to control bowel movements.

Medtronic offers neuromodulation solutions to the patients with bladder and bowel control issues. The InterStim system was approved 20 years back to deliver sacral neuromodulation therapy to the patients.