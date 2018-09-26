Irish medical technology firm Medtronic has introduced Infinity occipitocervical-upper thoracic (OCT) spinal system in the US.

The Infinity OCT system has been developed to simplify posterior cervical spine surgery.

The spinal system is a complete procedural solution, which incorporates navigation and biologics with the firm’s comprehensive devices and instrumentation to offer efficiency in fusion procedure workflows for the upper back and neck.

Featuring several advanced components, the Infinity OCT system will help immobilize and stabilize the spine while it fuses.

The system features multi-axial screw with 60 degrees of angulation in any direction and set screw (locking cap) with a quick-start thread to restrict cross threading, as well as 3.0mm and 5.5mm diameter screws for expanded patient demographics and clinical applications.

Available with a full spectrum of implant materials and sizes, the Infinity system can be paired with the O-arm imaging system and StealthStation navigation system, serving as a fully-enabled procedural solution for complex posterior cervical procedures.

The system can be used for certain conditions, comprising of degenerative disc disease, instability or deformity, tumors, and traumatic spinal fractures or traumatic dislocations.

Medtronic has announced the US launch of the system at the North American Spine Society meeting, which is being held from 26 to 29 September in Los Angeles.

The firm is also planning to launch the Infinity OCT system in different geographies across the globe between 2018 and 2019.

As per the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, the 2016 annual incidence of spinal cord injuries in the US were about 54 cases per million people or around 17,000 cases per year.

Medtronic’s spine division president and senior vice president Doug King said: “For more than 35 years, Medtronic has partnered with leading spine surgeons to advance new technologies with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

“We engineered every component of the Infinity OCT System to perform efficiently during the most complex spine procedures, as well as to integrate seamlessly with our market-leading imaging and navigation technologies.”