Dublin-based medical devices manufacturer Medtronic has received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the CareLink SmartSync Device Manager, a programmer and pacing system analyzer.

Medtronic said that the introduction of SmartSync will enable physicians to use an Apple iPad to program and manage its data using BlueSync implanted cardiac devices.

Featuring a simplified user interface, SmartSync follows the popular CareLink 2090 programmer, for enhanced security and Bluetooth capabilities to communicate with compatible cardiac devices.

The company said that the wireless system weighing just over two pounds is easily portable, providing the physicians with more freedom to engage with patients and manage cardiac devices and device data.

SmartSync includes the CareLink SmartSync mobile application, patient connector (telemetry head) and base station (pacing system analyzer).

Medtronic Cardiac and Vascular Group chief medical officer Rob Kowal said: “Medtronic is committed to developing smart technology solutions that help physicians seamlessly provide high-quality care to cardiac patients. SmartSync is another important innovation reinforcing that commitment.

“Clinicians will benefit from the portability that SmartSync offers, and because it was built to replicate the familiar CareLink 2090 interface, the transition to this new technology is quite simple.”

Medtronic claims that its SmartSync marks the latest smart technology to join its cardiac care management platform, featuring CareLink network, a major remote monitoring system for cardiac patient data, along with the MyCareLink Heart mobile app.

The MyCareLink Heart mobile app was launched in January 2019 to provide patients with smart technology with Bluetooth capabilities to communicate with compatible BlueSync-enabled cardiac devices.

Pacemakers enabled by BlueSync technology include the Azure pacemaker and Percepta, Serena and Solara quadripolar cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps).

University of Leeds associate professor Klaus Witte said: “The wireless capabilities and data transfer options of the SmartSync Device Manager have increased my efficiency in the lab and allow me to interact with my patients and peers more directly without sacrificing performance. This type of portable device programing represents the future of cardiac data technology.”