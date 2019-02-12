Medline announced the launch of its new FDA-approved ReadyPrep CHG cloths that are pre-saturated with 2% chlorhexidine gluconate, an antiseptic known for its ability to remove infection-causing bacteria from the skin.

The announcement represents the first time Medline enters the CHG cloth market, offering an alternative to currently available CHG impregnated cloths already on the market for patient pre-operative skin prep.

SSIs remain a challenge despite surgical advances in surgical asepsis. Nearly 300,000 U.S. hospital patients are impacted by SSIs annually and the cost to the U.S. healthcare system ranges between $3.5 and $10 billion. Optimal pre-operative patient skin preparation can reduce microorganisms at the incision site.

Medline’s new ReadyPrep CHG cloths are impregnated with 2 percent chlorhexidine gluconate and are larger than other wipes on the market to help promote consistent application.

“30 percent of the patient population is colonized with Staphylococcus aureus, and it is the leading pathogen that causes surgical site infections. An effective antiseptic like chlorhexidine gluconate can help prevent infections before a surgical procedure.

“When 2 percent CHG is pre-saturated on a cloth, it is ready for the healthcare provider to use. This helps drive standardization, and clinicians can feel confident they are effectively prepping the skin,” says Rosie Lyles, MD, MHA, MSc, clinical affairs director at Medline.

Comprehensive solution for reducing Staph aureus on the skin, mouth and nose

ReadyPrep CHG cloths round out the company’s infection prevention portfolio of solutions to help clinicians apply an antiseptic agent consistently and safely to the three main sources of bacteria: the skin, mouth and nose.

In conjunction with the launch of the ReadyPrep CHG Cloths, Medline is introducing to the market the Total Prep System to help reduce Staph aureus.

With SSIs adding 7 to 11 hospital days to a patient’s stay, the Total Prep System kit offers the ReadyPrep CHG cloths, pre-saturated Povidone Iodine Nasal Antiseptic Swabs, and CHG Oral Rinse.

