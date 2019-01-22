Medline, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products with patient-centered solutions, services and expertise across the continuum of care, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for laboratory distribution services with Intalere, effective 1 January 2019 for two years.

Intalere members already have access to competitive pricing through Medline as their primary medical distributor through a 4-year agreement renewed in February 2018. This new laboratory contract complements what is in place by extending this negotiated pricing to Intalere members that also select Medline to be their primary laboratory distributor.

With more than 40 distribution centers strategically located across the country, Medline offers Intalere members with hospitals, independent laboratories, and physician office laboratories access to a broad laboratory product portfolio from hundreds of manufacturers.

“This new contract comes at the request of members looking for a new laboratory distribution option,” says Dan Johns, vice president, national accounts, Medline.

“Members can now receive laboratory supplies on the same Medline trucks already delivering their medical supplies. We look forward to collaborating with Intalere members to balance their needs for clinical quality with savings and efficiency.”

