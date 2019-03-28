The Food and Drug Administration branded Cook Medical's devices recall as a Class 1 after three patients died from its transseptal needles

After being associated with the deaths of at least three people who underwent hospital procedures, various threading devices such as catheters and stents coated with lubricating and plastic-like materials are being recalled.

The series of deaths have led the medical device company Cook Medical to issue a recall for one lot of their transseptal needles used to operate on the heart, due to a manufacturing error that resulted in some needle tips missing the back bevel.

Medical devices analyst Atif Nawaz at market intelligence firm GlobalData said: “The Cook Medical recall on their transsceptal needle coupled with three deaths associated with the use of catheters during endovascular procedures could indicate an issue with the coatings of commoditised medical devices.

“These events highlight a possible issue with medical device coatings dislodging and damaging vital organs such as the heart, kidneys and lungs.”

The transseptal needle is used by surgeons to operate on the left side of a patient’s heart during cardiac procedures, without a back bevel, the needle tip could damage the inside of the introducer sheath during insertion of the needle resulting in detached plastic fragments.

The recall affects 97 needles manufactured and distributed between April 23 and November 5 2018.

The Food and Drug Administration has designated Cook Medical’s product recall as a Class 1- the most serious kind.

According to figures from GlobalData, vascular stents are growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, while non vascular stents are growing at a CAGR of 4% globally.

What are the life-threatening conditions caused by medical devices coating material?

A study published in the journal Cardiovascular Pathology revealed it was common for the coating material to come off and travel through the bloodstream to areas where the plastic particles can cause inflammation or block blood flow to critical organs.

The material also has the potential to cause major tissue damage, leading to life threatening strokes or heart attacks.

Mr Nawaz added: “As cardiovascular and urological procedures are becoming increasingly common with large patient pools it is important that manufacturers of catheters, needles and stents maintain patient confidence in the safety of their products.

“Catheters, needles and stents are relied upon within these markets and manufacturers need to improve their research and development and quality control processes to prevent further recalls, patient deaths and maintain patient confidence with high volume devices.”