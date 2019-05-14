Masimo and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics have entered into a purchase and license agreement, under which Mindray will offer Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry – noninvasive, continuous measurement of oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate (PR), and perfusion index (Pi) – in its monitoring devices.

Mindray devices equipped with SET will now be available in select countries in Europe, the Middle East, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, and Asia-Pacific (excluding China), including Australia and India.

With the invention of Signal Extraction Technology (SET), Masimo established a new standard for pulse oximetry by introducing the ability to measure through motion and low perfusion. In a study comparing multiple pulse oximetry technologies, SET was shown to demonstrate the highest sensitivity and specificity in identifying desaturation events and avoiding false desaturation events during these conditions. SET has also opened up new frontiers in patient monitoring during challenging conditions: outcome studies have shown that SET, combined with clinical assessment, has helped clinicians reduce retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in neonates, improve critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) screening in newborns, and through continuous monitoring of patients in post-surgical wards, reduce ICU transfers and rapid response team activations. In all, over 100 independent and objective studies have shown that SET outperforms other pulse oximetry technologies. Masimo continues to refine SET, and recently announced that SpO2 accuracy specifications have now improved to 1.5% in conditions of motion and no motion for adult, pediatric, and infant patients (> 3 kg) with RD SET sensors. Now, the benefits of Masimo SET are also available to clinicians using Mindray’s devices in many countries outside the United States, where Mindray has offered SET pulse oximetry in devices from Datascope (which began offering SET in 1998) since acquiring Datascope in 2008.

Mindray is a leading global provider of medical devices and solutions. Mindray’s products and services can be found in healthcare facilities in over 190 countries, and over 1.1 million Mindray monitors have been used or are in use across the world, representing the world’s third-largest patient monitoring market share. Patient monitors now available with integrated Masimo SET pulse oximetry include the Mindray BeneVision N and BeneView T series for use in high-acuity environments and the ePM, iPM, and iMEC series for use in a variety of clinical scenarios, among other devices.

Jon Coleman, President of Worldwide Sales, Professional Services, and Medical Affairs, Masimo, commented, “We’re excited to enter into this agreement with Mindray, so that more patients, clinicians, and hospitals can benefit from the unmatched performance of Masimo SET pulse oximetry.”

Yang Ting, General Manager of International Sales and Marketing, Patient Monitoring and Life Support, Mindray, said, “We are very happy to expand our cooperation with Masimo from North America to more regions, so that our customers will have access to the outstanding SpO2 technology from Masimo. It is a proof of our constant commitment to bringing advanced medical technologies to people in need, and making better healthcare more accessible for all.”

