Medical AI company Lunit has announced its corporate partnership with Fujifilm Medical Systems USA and Salud Digna in a joint AI project to provide a medical AI solution for the local population in Mexico.

Lunit’s medical AI solution for chest radiography and mammography, Lunit INSIGHT, will be integrated into Fujifilm Synapse PACS system, which will then be evaluated by 20 radiologists in Salud Digna, one of the largest diagnostic service providers in Mexico.

Upon the evaluation, Lunit and FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. will seek to further develop the application and technology for more effective implementation on site. The project also includes an evaluation of worklist prioritization feature which could help to improve productivity in diagnosis.

Lunit CEO Brandon Suh said: “We’re happy to have Fujifilm and Salud Digna as our partners in beginning the onsite installation of Lunit’s AI solutions for medical imaging.

“Mexico is one of the countries that experience constraint in the number of radiologists—4,000 radiologists at 7,000 medical facilities, serving 130 million patients—that is less than one radiologist per facility. This is one of the situations that we had been hoping to contribute with our technology and we are confident that our medical AI solution can present a great opportunity to improve productivity.”

According to a recent study published in <Radiology>, Lunit’s AI solution surpassed physicians of all level in accuracy. It also has been proven to increase the performance level of non-radiology physicians as much as 20% when used as a second reader. Lunit says its AI solution for chest x-ray has an accuracy level of 97-99% and 97% for mammography.

Fujifilm Medical Systems, U.S.A medical informatics chief technical officer Tak Shimomura said: “Fujifilm is very excited about the opportunity to have clinicians at Salud Digna evaluate our open AI platform in conjunction with Lunit’s AI solutions.”

Salud Digna healthcare network has 94 clinics around 24 states in Mexico. It had screened and diagnosed more than 182,000 images only in October, of which 108,450 were computed radiography and 63,880 were mammography cases.

The AI solutions under development will also be available for demonstration at RSNA 2018, both at Lunit booth(#7561 North) and FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. booth(#2545). The official kick-off is on Monday, November 26 at 1 pm in the FUJIFILM’s booth.

Lunit is a medical AI software company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge deep learning technology.

Source: Company Press Release