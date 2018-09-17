LumiThera, a commercial-stage medical device firm, is set to debut its new Valeda Light Delivery System at the 18th Congress of the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) in Vienna, Austria.

Valeda Light Delivery System has been designed for treating dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD), said LumiThera.

EURETINA, which will be held from 20 to 26 September 2018, promotes new diagnostic developments, advances in vitreoretinal surgery, the development and application of new drugs.

Furthermore, the company will host a symposium on PBM technology entitled, ‘Photobiomodulation: An Innovative, Mitochondria-targeted Therapy for Dry AMD and Other Ocular Diseases’ on 20 September.

LumiThera president and CEO Clark Tedford said: “Valeda is our first commercial product and we are excited to launch at EURETINA. We are also delighted to be sponsoring a symposium on PBM with four experts in the ophthalmology field.

“We believe the symposium will provide researchers and physicians the background, science, and patient benefits of PBM therapy and the latest on the development of the Valeda Light Delivery System for the treatment for dry AMD.”

LumiThera’s PhotoBioModulation (PBM) therapy is a new medical technique where low-level laser light or light emitting diodes are used for stimulating cellular function, leading to beneficial clinical effects.

PBM involves using visible or near infrared light (NIR) produced by a laser or non-coherent light source. It is applied to the tissue of the body to produce beneficial effects in a wide range of disease states.

The medical device company claims that the PBM can stimulate cellular processes through photoacceptors and it has now evolved as a mainstream therapeutic modality.

Presently, it is being used in physiotherapy, chiropractic and sports medicine and has been recognized as a potential therapy for treating serious, life-threatening diseases.

In May, the company announced encouraging results from LIGHTSITE I dry AMD trial. In June, LumiThera secured CE Mark Certification for the European Union (EU) for its LT-300 Light Delivery System for treating dry AMD.

Tedford stated that the CE Mark allows the company to sell the product across European member states. The approval coincides with the beginning of the LIGHTSITE II Clinical Study across select European sites in the coming months.