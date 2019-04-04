Lumenis, a medical device developer for aesthetic applications, will showcase its new skin rejuvenating technology Legend Pro+, at the ongoing 17th Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC).

Lumenis said that its Legend Pro+ is a face and body platform that can offer immediate results, with long-term efficacy and minimal pain, with no need for anesthesia.

AMWC is being held between April 4th and April 6th in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. The platform is claimed to integrate four innovative technologies based on RF current to provide a complete toolkit for tailor-made sessions for meeting patient’s expectations.

Hybrid Energy (HE), a RF-assisted ultra-thin electrodes treatment combined with direct current, TriPollar RF, DMA muscle stimulation and TriFractional are touted to encourage the natural healing and regeneration process in the body.

Legend Pro+ by combining TriPollar RF energy and DMA Muscle energy, can treat the skin from within, tones facial muscles and the body all through the epidermal layer. The machine can offer real-time temperature readings from the handpieces, with in-motion millisecond precision, besides a countdown timer display.

As per the company, the product is also fitted with five different ultra-thin electrodes and pins tips that differ in length and dimension to create the desired clinical effect. These factors allow the device to offer a range of face and body treatments such as non-invasive body circumference reduction, skin tightening, cellulite reduction and wrinkle reduction.

Legend Pro+ provides a complete toolkit of non-invasive and minimally invasive technologies that enable the user to developing tailor-made treatments and achieve better results for every patient, ranging from resurfacing of the skin’s upper layers, to collagen regeneration in the dermal layer, to toning and firming the SMAS layer.

Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon said: “Lumenis is excited to introduce the new Legend Pro+, an innovative solution for all those seeking healthier skin with minimal pain and downtime.

“We are firm believers in the clinical benefits of our unique RF technologies and will continue our close collaboration with medical community leaders to expand and enhance their value.”

Lumenis is known for developing minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the surgical, ophthalmology, and aesthetic markets.

Last month, the company introduced a wide range of technologies for multiple skin and body applications at this year’s American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Conference, held at Washington, DC, US.

These include the new LightSheer QUATTRO and SPLENDOR X in the hair-removal category, PiQo4 for tattoo removal, pigmentation and skin resurfacing.