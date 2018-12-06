Luma Therapeutics, a company that provides treatments for inflammatory skin disease, has launched the Illuvinate System, a new in-home treatment for plaque psoriasis.

The company’s FDA-cleared breakthrough technology, the illuvinate system, is an in-home treatment designed to provide lasting relief from psoriasis symptoms. Illuvinate can now be prescribed either by a dermatologist or via Luma’s telehealth provider, HealthLens.

Psoriasis – an inflammatory condition resulting in painful, raised patches of skin often found on the scalp, knees, elbows, and lower back – affects two to three percent of the world’s population and 7.5 million people in the U.S. alone. In addition to the discomfort and embarrassment endured by psoriasis sufferers, the condition is associated with depression, cardiovascular disease and Type II diabetes.

Luma Therapeutics was founded with a vision to end the suffering of patients with inflammatory skin conditions, starting with psoriasis.

Luma Therapeutics founder and CEO Evan Anderson said: “As a psoriasis sufferer, I knew how important it was to find a better solution than what was currently available.

“We are pleased that the illuvinate System is now available to help people in California with psoriasis, a condition that often has a serious impact on quality of life. We look forward to launching nationally next year.”

Current common treatments for psoriasis fall short: topical steroid treatments can be messy and ineffective, and many patients are reluctant to take medications that may have long-term side effects. Other treatments are only available in a clinical setting, presenting an obstacle to consistent adherence.

The most effective treatment for psoriasis is the Goeckerman Regimen, a 100-year-old proven therapy that results in long periods of remission lasting between eight months to over a year.2

However this treatment is only available at a handful of specialized academic centers and often requires multiple day-long clinic visits over a period of weeks, creating barriers to widespread adoption. Luma Therapeutics has redesigned the key elements of the Goeckerman Regimen to make it available to patients in their own home.

Jeffrey Sugarman, M.D., Ph.D., of Redwood Family Dermatology in Santa Rosa, Calif., and UCSF Health in San Francisco, serves as Luma Therapeutic’s Chief Medical Officer and principal investigator of studies of the illuvinate System.

“Psoriasis is a chronic condition for which there is no cure, and there is a need for better treatment options. Most available treatments require ongoing compliance in order to achieve optimal results, and many patients are hesitant to consistently use medications, which may have long-term side effects, ” said Dr. Sugarman. “As a result, patients become discouraged and stop seeking treatment from a dermatologist. I believe that the illuvinate System will be a great option for many patients.”

Dr. Sugarman’s patient Georgios Kladis participated in the clinical trials of the system.

“I have had psoriasis for many years and have tried all kinds of psoriasis treatments, and none of them worked. The illuvinate System cleared my skin quickly,” said Georgios. “Even more exciting was how long my skin stayed clear after the treatment. I like that it does not involve the side effects of a drug and takes just minutes a day in my home. I would recommend it to other people dealing with psoriasis.”

Illuvinate has been demonstrated to reduce local inflammation, rehydrate the skin and restore normal skin cells. The system includes patented hydrating technology, a narrowband UV LED light system, and a proprietary app-based dosing algorithm. The therapy is applied for just minutes each day over a six-week period from the comfort and convenience of home.

“We are excited to partner with Luma Therapeutics to offer the illuvinate System to psoriasis patients,” said Christopher Schmidt, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of HealthLens, a multi-specialty telemedicine platform, as well as a clinical faculty member of Stanford University.

“Telehealth is the next frontier in medicine, enabling patients easy access to treatments that can dramatically improve their condition and quality of life. Dermatology is uniquely suited to telehealth. In fact, recent research concluded that an online, collaborative health model was as effective as in-person management in improving clinical outcomes among patients with psoriasis.”

Based in Silicon Valley, Luma Therapeutics is a privately held medical technology company committed to developing innovative and convenient therapies for the millions of people around the world suffering from inflammatory skin disease.

