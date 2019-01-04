Linden Capital Partners has acquired US-based Avalign Technologies from Arlington Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Bannockburn of Illinois, US, Avalign Technologies provides coatings and full-service precision manufacturing solutions to the orthopedic medical device and specialty surgical markets.

Avalign Technologies CEO Forrest Whittaker said: “Arlington Capital’s deep expertise and impressive track record in healthcare and precision manufacturing provided an ideal partnership to help us achieve our goals. Arlington invested significant capital to support our organic growth and to complete several valuable acquisitions which were instrumental to Avalign’s growth.”

Avalign’s solutions are used in implants, surgical instruments, cutting instruments, and delivery systems.

The company offers patented porous coating technology, as well as a full suite of manufacturing technologies ranging from concept to launch to medical device OEMs.

The manufacturing technologies include machining, metal injection molding, finishing and assembly.

Avalign produces precision-machined components for joint replacement, spine, and trauma surgeries. Its precision-engineered implants and components can be used in a range of applications such as hip stems, shoulder stems, femoral stems, knee femorals, glenoids and others.

The firm’s Thortex’s asymmetric porous coating offers initial fixation and bone in-growth for cementless implants. Avalign Thortex porous coating can be added to titanium or cobalt chrome implants.

Avalign designs and produces metal and thermoformed medical instrument cases and trays. The firm designs customized and pre-made medical instrument cases and trays for different applications.

William Blair and Harris Williams acted as financial advisors to Arlington and Avalign, while Greenberg Traurig served as legal advisor to the both firms.

Arlington Capital managing partner Matt Altman said: Our successful partnership with Avalign’s founding management team enabled the Company to expand its proprietary technology offering, capitalize on strong macro trends in the orthopedic market and serve as a leading consolidator in the fragmented outsourced medical device manufacturing market.”

Arlington Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in growth industries, including healthcare, aerospace/defense, government services and technology, and business services and software.