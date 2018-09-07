Medical device company LimaCorporate has agreed to acquire TechMah Medical for an undisclosed amount to expand its digital footprint in orthopaedics.

TechMah Medical is a technology company focused on delivering orthopedic solutions. The acquisition will enhance LimaCorporate’s hardware portfolio with digital applications.

Under the agreement terms, LimaCorporate will fund TechMah and complete the acquisition when key product development goals are achieved, eventually becoming the sole shareholder of the company.

Founded in 2014, TechMah Medical focuses on digital technologies for orthopaedic surgery that impact the quality of care.

TechMah’s founder Mohamed Mahfouz has more than 20 years of experience within orthopaedics. He will continue to involve with TechMah and will become a long-term partner to LimaCorporate.

TechMah is supported by a team of researchers and engineers in bio-wireless electronics, biomechanics, imaging along with software.

They will focus on releasing software and smart instruments which will be used in combination with LimaCorporate implants.

LimaCorporate CEO Luigi Ferrari said: “Combined with our proven implant technology and 3D printing capabilities, this acquisition will allow LimaCorporate to develop a strong foothold in all digital applications surrounding Total Joint Replacement by offering surgeons a new intra-operative experience and by providing their patients flexible personalized care.”

TechMah Medical founder Mahfouz said: “LimaCorporate is the most innovative and agile company in orthopaedics today and the ideal partner for us to develop our technology and advance the digitization of the industry.”

LimaCorporate is an Italian medical device company that provides reconstructive Orthopaedic solutions.

The company is focused on the development of products and procedures to allow surgeons to select ideal solutions for individual patients.

The product range of LimaCorporate includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

Earlier this year, LimaCorporate announced that the Revision Stem achieved 20 years of clinical heritage in the orthopaedic market.

The Revision Stem enables orthopaedic surgeons to separate the fixation aspect from biomechanics to offer an ideal stem option for a complex Revision situation.