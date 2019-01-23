Lianluo Smart, a China based professional smart service and products provider, announced its wearable sleep diagnostic products and cloud-based service from the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Lianluo Connection Medical Wearable Device Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., are now available in more than 20 medical centers of Chinese leading private preventive healthcare companies in Beijing.

According to the statistical data from “Beijing 2017 Annual Physical Examination Statistical Report“ issued by Beijing Physical Examination Center, between the year 2013 and 2017, the number of medical centers increased from 195 to 229 in Beijing. Meanwhile, the volume of customers increased from 3.23 million to 3.74 million.

In 2018, we observed that the number of medical centers and the volume of customers continue to increase in the same pace. In recent years, chronic diseases such as dyslipidemia, overweight and obesity are highly ranked as signs of abnormal according to statistics from overall physical examination reports, these chronic diseases are mainly rooted from sleep apnea.

According to the agreement, the wearable sleep diagnostic products and cloud-based service will be applied to each of those more than 20 medical centers. The sleep test and diagnostic item will also be officially included in the customers’ relevant medical check-up package.

Lianluo’s sleep respiratory device is an outstanding portable sleep monitoring device that will bring an easier-to-use and very accessible medical device for sleep respiratory patients, it is also a wearable sleep respiratory device for medical use both in medical centers and hospitals in China.

“Our innovative service and products will effectively reduce the risk of sudden death and cardiovascular emergencies, trace the root of the four major chronic diseases, and eventually improve the quality and comprehensiveness of in-depth medical examination.”

commented by Mr. Ping Chen, CEO of Lianluo Smart, “I am also pleased that our service and products have been recognized by the private preventive healthcare industry, We will do our best to make sure that the Company’s service and products will go farther and farther on the way to bring more convenient and professional diagnostic tests to the vast number of customers.”

Source: Company Press Release