LGC, which owned by funds affiliated with global investment firm KKR. has acquired SeraCare Life Sciences to strengthen its position in clinical quality control tools.

LGC Group did not disclose the financial details about the transaction.

SeraCare serves as a partner to worldwide in vitro diagnostics manufacturers and clinical laboratories.

The company offers quality control materials for testing infectious disease via its ACCURUN reagents. In the clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) market, it offers products for oncology, NIPT and inherited disease testing under its Seraseq brand.

LGC standards division managing director Euan O’Sullivan said: “We are excited to welcome SeraCare to our Standards division. The team will be a natural fit and addition to our existing calibration verification business, providing an expanded portfolio of quality control solutions to customers.

“This significant acquisition will also strengthen our presence in the fast-growing molecular diagnostics and NGS reference materials market, complementing our genomics offering. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues into our organisation.”

LGC stated that the acquisition will strengthen its position across a range of clinical quality control tools market. The transaction builds upon its existing calibration verification materials and proficiency testing offerings including those of LGC Maine Standards, acquired in 2015.

Furthermore, clinical genomics tools under Seraseq brand will complement LGC’s component serving the NGS market which includes oligonucleotides, molecular biology enzymes and magnetic beads.

SeraCare’s customer base is claimed to include in-vitro diagnostics assay developers and manufacturers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and proficiency providers.

SeraCare Life Sciences CEO Charlie Mamrak said: “SeraCare has earned the trust and confidence from its customers for over 30 years by enabling the promise of precision medicine by advancing the understanding of disease and providing assurance of the diagnostic result.

“We are delighted to be joining LGC as an integral part of their growing clinical diagnostics business. Even more so, we are excited to join an organization that shares our purpose and mission in the support our diagnostics customers by providing best-in-class products and services.”

Last month, LGC and Co-Diagnostics signed an exclusive license agreement for the use of Co-Diagnostics’ CoPrimer technology for research and commercial applications.