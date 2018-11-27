LG Electronics is extending its US medical imaging portfolio with the addition of a new 21-in diagnostic monitor and two new FDA-approved digital x-ray detectors.

Unveiled here this week at RSNA 2018, the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, these advanced new devices join LG’s already-expansive portfolio of medical monitors designed to sharpen visuals while maximizing efficiency for elevated professional care.

LG Electronics USA business solutions vice president Clark Brown said: “The importance of advanced display technologies to the radiology community cannot be overstated.

“LG’s broad portfolio of clinical, surgical and diagnostic monitors is leveraging our leadership in commercial displays to bring accurate, efficient and safe displays to healthcare providers across the country.”

Designed to meet a variety of hospital needs, including consultation rooms, the operating table and radiography labs, LG’s medical imaging product line brings the same display innovations of LG’s commercial digital signage solutions to revolutionize healthcare facilities.

Features such as the unparalleled viewing angle of LG’s advanced IPS technology make it possible for multiple medical professionals to view the monitors from different angles with minimal color distortion and more precise imagery.

“LG is helping lead the transition from analog to digital x-ray imaging,” Brown said, with two new digital x-ray detectors (DXDs) just approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Available now, they come in 14-by-17-inch and 17-by-17-inch display sizes.

Designed to replace film-based x-rays, the LG DXDs are a lightweight, mobile and reliable medical solution for healthcare facilities. These displays offer greater patient safety by emitting a lower dose of radiation than traditional film x-ray detectors.

The new diagnostic monitor and DXDs join LG’s portfolio of cutting-edge medical displays, including surgical and clinical monitors that provide hospitals with total display solutions for patient care – from registration to examination, diagnosis and treatment.

For instance, LG’s 27-inch 4K and Full HD surgical monitors are designed to deliver precise imagery in the operating room.

LG’s 27-inch 8MP clinical review monitor features DICOM out-of-the-box calibration to ACR-AAPM-SIIM secondary review brightness guidelines, plus a backlight sensor that maintains DICOM calibrated brightness for three years. Equipped with 5:4 aspect ratio, LG’s 19-inch LG clinical review monitor is an ideal choice for cardiology and other medical applications that require a medical safety approved monitor with analog and digital video inputs.

At RSNA 2018, LG also is demonstrating its 24-inch all-in-one Thin Client cloud computing solution that combines increased security and ease of data maintenance for waiting rooms and patient care facilities.

