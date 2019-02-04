A medical center in the UK has recruited the first patient for a study to research the efficacy of a diagnostic blood test developed by Boulder-based SomaLogic.

The trial at the Leeds Centre for Personalised Medicine and Health will study the effectiveness of the SomaLogic test, which is based on the study of proteins.

SomaLogic’s test is based on ‘proteomics’, the study of proteins and reflect on a person’s real-time health status rather than more common tests based on genetics.

The test will measure changes in levels of 5,000 specific proteins in blood to calculate the risk that an individual will develop certain conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.

The study will see how the test influence changes in people’s lifestyles to help prevent the onset of diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

The institute is working with partners across the city including Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, Leeds City Council, NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group and local GPs to recruit thousand patients from up to 24 general practices, for this trial.

The study is being supported financially by Yorkshire and Humber Academic Health Science Network (AHSN).

Leeds Centre for Personalised Medicine and Health head Michael Messenger said: “Personalised medicine lets us take a deeper look at each person’s individual biology so we can better understand what the right advice or treatment, at the right time, might be for that person.

“Advances in science, medicine and new technologies, such as this test, help us do exactly that, which is great news for patients and their families. The test results will mean GPs can discuss with those patients lifestyle changes they could make to help them avoid the onset of diabetes, for example, helping them live healthier lives for longer.”

This trial will use the city’s electronic health records using the health records. The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s Electronic Health Record (PPM+) and the Leeds Care Record will be linked for the first time for the participating patients. By using the electronic system, results will also be automatically linked to their health information record.