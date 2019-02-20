Life sciences company LabCorp has introduced a new assay in its therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) DoseASSURE portfolio, to strengthen its position in precision medicine.

LabCorp said the new Certolizumab Concentration and Anti-Certolizumab Antibody DoseASSURE CTZ assay, helps physicians monitor individual drug response for patients who are on Certolizumab.

Certolizumab is a Biologic drug used to treat inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

Biologic drugs are complex, protein-based therapies that can be used to treat certain inflammatory diseases and are among the fastest growing class of drugs.

The company says that the cost of these medications and variability in patient response presents numerous challenges and its DoseASSURE portfolio provides quantitative, patient-specific measurement, to address these challenges and guide patient therapy.

By launching DoseASSURE CTZ, LabCorp holds the most comprehensive biologics TDM menu in the industry and targets large number of biologic drugs.

LabCorp chairman and CEO David King said: “Biologic drugs can be life-changing, but individual patient response to biologics can vary greatly. LabCorp’s DoseASSURE portfolio helps to deliver on the promise of precision medicine by enabling more effective and more individualized treatment plans that can improve clinical outcomes at reduced costs.”

LabCorp claims that the studies showed the use of TDM improve efficacy and prolong response to biologic treatment. Apart from that, appropriate use of TDM would prevent the need for surgery and hospitalization and reduces the risk of treatment failure.

LabCorp chief scientific officer Marcia Eisenberg Diagnostics said: “Our expanding DoseASSURE portfolio demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class diagnostic and patient management solutions for physicians and patients.

“LabCorp adds value because our diagnostics expertise and available clinical decision support tools help clinicians integrate biologic drugs and the associated diagnostics into optimal patient care.”

LabCorp’s TDM DoseASSURE portfolio includes eight assays measuring 10 biologic therapies — including Adalimumab, Infliximab, Infliximab-dyyb, Infliximab-abda, Etanercept, Rituximab, Golimumab, Vedolizumab, Ustekinumab, and Certolizumab.

LabCorp, which offers comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services, reported revenues of more than $11bn in 2018.