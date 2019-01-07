North American dental implant firm Keystone Dental has signed a merger agreement with Israeli-based dental implant company Paltop Advanced Dental Solutions.

As part of a stock exchange transaction, Keystone Dental and Paltop will merge operations to create a global dental implant firm, which conducts operations in both the premium and value market segments.

The combined firm will generate $50m in annual revenues, and an additional $20m capital investment will be provided by Accelmed Growth Partners to enhance acceleration initiatives.

Keystone’s CEO Russ Bonafede said: “Keystone targeted Paltop because they bring one of the world’s most efficient precision machining operations, innovative end-to-end digital solutions for implant dentistry, and an exceptionally high-quality product portfolio that represents a strong value proposition for clinician users.”

Based in Burlington of Massachusetts, Keystone Dental is an oral healthcare firm engaged in the development of advanced dental implant and biomaterial technologies.

With manufacturing and distribution facilities in Irvine of California, the North American independent dental company markets its products across the globe.

The firm produces products such as Genesis biomimetic implant system, Tilobemaxx, PrimaConnex and Prima Plus implant systems, DynaMatrixr extracellular membrane, and the DynaBlast and DynaGraft bone graft substitutes.

Based in Caesarea, Paltop is specialized in applying precision manufacturing and implant technology for the manufacturing of premium implant components.

With advanced manufacturing equipment, the company is engaged in the development of advanced products and digital dentistry services. It markets its products across the globe.

Paltop chairman Sam Topaz said: “We believe that the combination of Paltop Israel with the American Keystone Group is occurring at the ideal time for both our companies and for the dental market.

“Paltop has been developing new and innovative technologies for the past decade and Keystone is a company with a strong brand and a highly-qualified sales & marketing team led by skillful and experienced management.”

Established in 2009 by Mori Arkin and Uri Geiger, Accelmed invests in small and mid-cap private and public companies. The company mainly focuses on value creation for medical device companies and technologies.