KCI, an Acelity Company, has launched V.A.C.RX4 therapy system in the US to meet the needs of trauma patients across the country.

The V.A.C.RX4 system was initially developed at the request of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of Defense to help military personnel treat multiple battlefield wounds with a single negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) device and was designed to meet safe-to-fly requirements.

The device is now available to civilian healthcare professionals, allowing more clinicians to effectively manage multiple wounds on trauma patients.

KCI president and CEO Andrew Eckert said: “In trauma centers and burn units, physicians encounter patients who are suffering from multiple wounds that could benefit from negative pressure wound therapy without an effective, convenient way to do so.

“As an organization, we are committed to expanding the boundaries of what’s possible in wound healing so that we may develop innovative new solutions for our customers, while also increasing ease of use and maintaining the highest standards of care. The V.A.C.RX4 System is yet another example of our ability to deliver upon that commitment.”

Prior to the introduction of the V.A.C.RX4 System, hospitals and clinicians did not have the ability to independently treat more than one wound per patient. Now with the V.A.C.RX4 System, its innovative multichannel design utilizing proprietary SENSAT.R.A.C. Technology enables constant pressure to be delivered to multiple wounds at the same time, delivering efficiency and simplicity in the healthcare system for trauma and burn patients.

University Clinical Health’s Dr William Hickerson said: “At University Clinical Health we have been utilizing negative pressure wound therapy on our patients for quite some time with good results.

“Having the ability to confidently treat patients with multiple wounds through one easy-to-use, multichannel NPWT device with the V.A.C.RX4 System allows us to enhance outcomes in the patients who need it most.”

V.A.C. Therapy changed the practice of medicine with its introduction in 1995. With more published clinical evidence than any other form of negative pressure wound therapy, it has been selected as the treatment of choice for more than 10 million wounds worldwide.

With the use of patented SENSAT.R.A.C. Technology, V.A.C. Therapy Systems are designed to accurately deliver the selected negative pressure at the wound site for optimal healing.

Source: Company Press Release