Medical device start-up company KATOR has secured a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office related to its suture anchor technology.

US Patent 10,136,883 entitled ‘Method of Anchoring a Suture’ is the third patent to issue from the intellectual property portfolio held by the company that includes additional pending US and international patent applications.

The patent covers the novel combination of a knotless suture anchor used in combination with a transosseous suture method.

This platform technology enables much stronger surgical repair constructs than currently marketed suture anchors, enabling surgeons to achieve stronger tissue-to-bone repairs with fewer suture anchors.

In a recent publication in a leading peer review medical journal, biomechanical testing demonstrated the superior performance of the 2 anchor, knotless, transosseous repair from KATOR to a 4 anchor, transosseous equivalent repair.

KATOR is a medical device company incubated and operated by Surgical Frontiers.

About Surgical Frontiers

Surgical Frontiers develops advanced surgical technologies that are ready for clinical use. Focused primarily on musculoskeletal injuries and pathologies, the company collaborates with surgeons, industry, universities, and investors to bring advanced surgical technologies to the market that improve healthcare.

Source: Company Press Release