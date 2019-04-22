joimax, the Germany-based market leader of technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic, minimally-invasive spinal surgery, is presenting its complete product portfolio at the 48th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society for Spine Surgery and Related Research (JSSR).

The annual meeting is currently underway running April 18-20, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan.

Earlier this year, joimax announced its partnership with United Biomech Japan, Inc., who is overseeing distribution of the complete joimax product line throughout Japan. Approval of the Pharmaceutical Medicals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) is expected within the next couple of months.

“The Japanese market is characterized by a strong demand for innovative products on endoscopic spinal surgery,” explained United Biomech Japan, Inc. Executive Kazuya Oribe.

“The interest at our booth is overwhelming. There are approximately one thousand Japanese surgeons that are now already interested in doing endoscopic spinal surgery.”

“The patients’ demand for gentle surgery methods that result in a very quick recovery, is continuously increasing,” said joimax Group Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries.

“Our entrance into the Japanese market is another milestone in expanding our global presence to offer superior medical products. Coupled with an outstanding, international training and education program, we’ve positioned ourselves for long-term growth.”

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment and EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally-invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications.

In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so-called “Kambin triangle.”

Source: Company Press Release