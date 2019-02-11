joimax, the Germany-based market leader of technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic minimally-invasive spinal surgery, has expanded its international market presence with new distribution partners in Brazil and Japan.

In Brazil, joima is partnering with the privately-owned CT Group, which offers more than 20 years experience in the medical technology market.

CT Group delivers a unique strategy and approach in the Brazilian market, focusing on the spine segment. The group is composed of 5 affiliated companies that provide innovative and high standard medical devices and equipment throughout the country.

“We are very happy to represent joimax and its complete endoscopic product portfolio in Brazil,” states Volnei Luiz Ortigara, Chairman of the Brazilian CT Group. “Together, we will ensure an outstanding market presence.”

Currently, there are 50 potential providers in Brazil who have been trained on the joimax® methods and will be able to start offering joimax endoscopic procedures this spring.

In Japan, joimax is partnering with United Biomech Japan, Inc., who will oversee distribution of the complete joimax product line countrywide.

The official market launch will take place at the 48th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society for Spine Surgery and Related Research (JSSR), April 18 – 20, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan. The agreement coincides with the Japan-EU Free Trade Agreement (JEFTA) which came into effect February 1, 2019.

“This is the first time joimax will be involved with the Japanese market,” states Wolfgang Ries, Founder and CEO of the joimax Group. “We are excited to extend our global reach and offer superior medical products and training internationally.”

The presence in these two major markets is part of the overall growth strategy for joimax, further positioning the company as a leader in the spine industry.

Source: Company Press Release