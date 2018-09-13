Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, via its subsidiary Johnson & Johnson Medical, has acquired Emerging Implant Technologies to enhance global offering of interbody spine implants.

Based in Wurmlingen, Germany, Emerging Implant Technologies (EIT) is a privately held manufacturer of 3D-printed titanium interbody implants for spinal fusion surgery.

The company is claimed to be the first medical device manufacturer in the orthopaedic field to exclusively focus on implants that are designed and produced with additive manufacturing methods.

The advanced cellular titanium of Emerging Implant Technologies features an open and interconnected porous structure, which allows bone to grow into the implant.

Earlier this year, EIT has received CE mark and performed the first surgeries in Germany with the first fully 3D printed adjustable interbody fusion cage worldwide.

The acquired technology will complement Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies’ advanced portfolio of interbody implants for both minimally invasive and open spinal fusion surgery.

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies will use its worldwide commercial infrastructure to bring EIT’s technologies to patients across the world.

The acquisition enables Johnson & Johnson’s orthopaedics business, DePuy Synthes, to strengthen its interbody implant portfolio.

The portfolio of DePuy Synthes includes expandable interbody devices, titanium integrated PEEK technology and 3D-printed cellular titanium, for both minimally invasive and open spinal surgery.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DePuy Synthes group chairman Aldo Denti said: “Our goal is to offer a complete portfolio of interbody solutions that provides surgeons with even more options for the treatment of their patients.

“We are excited to welcome the skilled team at EIT, and together, we aspire to bring to market technologies that allow surgeons to perform spinal fusion procedures reliably and with consistent outcomes.”

Johnson & Johnson said the acquisition underscores the companies’ commitment to building a portfolio of spine solutions to enhance the standard of care for patients.

DePuy Synthes will continue to focus on the spinal disease states with the most potential for surgeons and their patients.

It will introduce technologies in the fastest-growing segments within interbody implants, enabling technologies, minimally invasive spine, and biomaterials.