iSchemaView, the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke, announced significant upgrades to the RAPID APP as well as other messaging and notification capabilities.

In its latest release, the world’s most powerful and feature-rich neuroimaging software, RAPID, now includes additional customization of notifications for hospitals and physicians. It also incorporates support to customize the delivery of critical Personal Health Information (PHI) and of RAPID’s latest indication for thrombectomy.

Developed by leading stroke experts, the RAPID Artificial Intelligence framework combines deep learning, machine learning and expert feature extraction. Together these provide unparalleled sensitivity and specificity across stroke modules (CT perfusion, MR diffusion and perfusion, CTA and CT ASPECT scoring). Results are then delivered by the RAPID Intelligence Services Platform via PACS, email, text, the RAPID APP or corporate partner workflow systems.

“The latest updates to RAPID’s powerful mobile capabilities provide critical convenience and functionality for all of our users,” said Anil Singhal, MD, iSchemaView SVP Worldwide Operations. “The enhanced RAPID Intelligent Services Platform enables stroke specialists and their teams to communicate with a speed and accuracy that can improve outcomes for stroke patients in what is always a time-sensitive environment.”

New mobile enhancements to the RAPID Intelligent Services Platform, include:

Custom notifications for any RAPID module — RAPID CTA, RAPID ASPECTS, RAPID CTP and RAPID MRI

Delivery of the right information to the right people at the right time with notifications customized by hospital, physician or by case

New options for PHI, offering customized PHI content limits to accommodate local regulations, hospital policies or physician preferences

Notification support of RAPID’s additional FDA clearance regarding thrombectomy — the new clearance notes that RAPID CT-Perfusion and RAPID MR-Perfusion can be used by physicians to aid in the selection of acute stroke patients with known occlusion of the internal carotid artery or proximal middle cerebral artery for a clot removal procedure; RAPID is the only imaging platform approved for selecting stroke patients for clot removal

Updated release of the RAPID APP on both Apple iOS and Android platforms

The latest release of RAPID empowers hospitals and stroke centers to set custom email, text or in-app notifications for physicians and clinical team members based on clinical thresholds across modules. RAPID also integrates with third-party communication and messaging applications designed for the hospital environment. In addition, users of the RAPID APP can view raw Non-Contrast CT images and CTA source data. These enhancements to the RAPID Intelligent Services Platform improve the speed with which time-critical RAPID brain scans and results reach members of an acute stroke care team. This accelerates key diagnostic decision making for the patient and facilitates the care team’s communication.

