InTouch Health, an enterprise telehealth platform, has signed a multi-year licensing service agreement with Intuitive Surgical, a developer, manufacturer and marketer of the da Vinci surgical system.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to deepen Intuitive’s Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) network to connect into thousands of da Vinci surgical systems in medical institutions around the world on a single global network.

InTouch Health’s proprietary IoMT network will enable healthcare companies like Intuitive, to connect directly to their surgical systems worldwide to exchange real-time data for enhanced clinical insights, proactive service and maintenance monitoring, surgical collaboration between disparate locations, and the ability to extract data for data analytics and machine learning.

With more than 100 issued patents and over 15 years of extensive intellectual property in networking, InTouch Health has built the only medical-quality telehealth network reliable enough for life-saving, high-acuity consultations.

InTouch Health’s Network – both HITRUST certified and HIPAA compliant, and recently rated the #1 virtual care platform by KLAS Research – is comprised of thousands of hospitals across hundreds of global healthcare systems, numerous data centers around the world, and is proactively monitored and serviced on a 24/7 basis.

The InTouch Health Network provides redundancy, low latency, and the ability to reach thousands of highly secure global medical locations with one click.

InTouch Health CEO Joseph DeVivo said: “Hospital firewalls and security requirements are purpose-built to keep outsiders outside, which makes in-facility telehealth between two unaffiliated institutions with separate security protocols and VPNs a major challenge.

“Over the past 15 years, we solved this issue by creating the only telehealth network that reliably connects across secure provider networks. It’s because of our network that our customers experience a first-time connection success rate of over 95 percent.

“Today, healthcare companies, like Intuitive, which want to push and pull data to and from their devices are asking InTouch to help them build an equally secure, reliable, and scalable network for IoMT. As we look for new ways to maximize the impact technology has on healthcare and enable the increasing demand for data, I believe InTouch’s IoMT network will be as big of a market opportunity as our core telehealth business.”

Intuitive’s systems and vision senior vice president Dr Brian Miller said: “As a global leader in minimally invasive care, this agreement will expand Intuitive’s use of real-time data to support surgeons in the OR and help them achieve better patient outcomes.”

InTouch Health chairman, founder, and chief innovation officer Dr Yulun Wang said: “Virtualizing the healthcare system is at the core of what we do at InTouch Health every day – but it’s not just about the virtualization of care. We also work with organizations like Intuitive to safely and securely connect and exchange data to and from Intuitive’s devices located within medical institutions.

“We’re honored Intuitive selected us as their partner to develop their Internet of Medical Things network, and I look forward to how our work together will expand both organizations’ care delivery capabilities by providing surgeons and their hospitals with key data and insights.”

InTouch Health, the 2018 Best in KLAS Category Leader for Virtual Care Platforms, is a telehealth services company that offers health systems a full range of solutions to efficiently deliver virtual care for any use case in any care environment.

Source: Company Press Release