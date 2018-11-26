Intelerad Medical Systems, a provider of enterprise workflow solutions, has acquired Clario Medical, a zero footprint worklist company based in Seattle, Washington.

The combined product offering will augment Intelerad’s robust and highly scalable enterprise imaging solutions with Clario’s rich, zero footprint worklist, satisfying the demanding needs of rapidly growing radiology practices and health systems.

Intelerad board chairman and Novacap partner François Laflamme said: “Our vision is to free-up health systems and radiology practices from the limitations of legacy imaging IT systems, and provide modern, secure and highly scalable cloud-based solutions.

“We are excited about the prospect of rapidly expanding our zero footprint capabilities towards a fully cloud-based radiology workstation with the Clario solutions. For the providers that are looking for a modular approach, we will continue to evolve and offer Clario’s universal worklist as a vendor-neutral platform.”

Clario CEO Chris Wood said: “The Intelerad and Clario businesses are a great natural fit and highly complementary in terms of vision, product, and people.

“This is an exciting opportunity to advance our vision on a larger scale, and to deliver the benefits this combination offers to our clients.”

Greensboro Radiology CEO and Canopy Partners CEO Worth Saunders said: “We have been working with both companies as a radiology group client as well as a reseller partner for multiple years.

“The combination of Intelerad’s workflow and diagnostic solutions with Clario’s worklist has allowed us and our clients to manage workflow more efficiently and intelligently. It’s been a key driver of our growth.”

Intelerad plans on leveraging Clario’s headquarters location in Seattle to strengthen its presence in the U.S. and to further develop its relationships with cloud technology providers.

Intelerad is a leader in enterprise workflows, specializing in diagnostic viewing, reporting, and collaboration solutions for hospitals, imaging centers and reading groups.

Renowned for their innovative features and functionality, Intelerad solutions such as IntelePACS, InteleViewer, InteleOne XE, and nuage Cloud Imaging Platform increase productivity and streamline workflow by overcoming technical barriers in distributed and complex environments.

Source: Company Press Release