Intact Vascular has announced the first commercial use of its Tack Endovascular System in multiple sites across the United States.

Recently FDA-approved for above-the-knee interventions, the first-of-its-kind dissection repair device is implanted post-angioplasty to resolve dissections in patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

“Dissections are an unavoidable consequence of balloon angioplasty. Now, with the Tack Endovascular System, we have an effective minimal metal solution to treat dissections above-the-knee, further improving our angioplasty outcomes,” stated Dr. Nicolas W. Shammas, Founder and Research Director, Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation in Davenport, Iowa. “I am extremely pleased with my experience using Tack implants and believe this device will facilitate better care for my PAD patients.”

Balloon angioplasty, whether performed with plain or drug-coated balloons, inherently injures the vessel wall, creating dissections that may inhibit blood flow and promote thrombosis formation. Despite the prevalence of dissections, they are frequently underdiagnosed and left untreated, often leading to further complications and compromised patient outcomes.

“The Tack Endovascular System brings us unique clinical and economic advantages in the office-based-lab setting. With six implants pre-loaded into a single delivery system, physicians can quickly and easily provide precision dissection repair along the vessel length,” stated Dr. John Rundback, Vascular and Interventional Radiologist and Partner at the New Jersey Endovascular & Amputation Prevention Services, LLC in Teaneck, New Jersey. “This minimal metal therapy complements balloon angioplasty and avoids the complications a larger metal stent may cause, thereby preserving future treatment options.”

“In striving to provide the best care for patients, we actively seek new ways to improve the results of balloon angioplasty,” said Dr. Ehrin Armstrong, Interventional Cardiologist and Director of Interventional Cardiology at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. “Based on my clinical experience using the Tack Endovascular System, I anticipate this targeted therapy will become standard of care for post-angioplasty dissection repair.”

Source: Company Press Release