InBody USA has announced the launch of the BPBIO 320S for the US Market. The BPBIO 320S, a professional, fully automated, self-testing blood pressure device, is InBody's first entry into the category.

The global medical tech company is well-renowned for innovative devices like the award-winning InBody 570 Body Composition Analyzer.

“InBody established its reputation by developing pioneering technology that raised the standard in ease of use, accuracy, and reproducibility for bioelectrical impedance analysis testing. We are applying that same spirit of innovation to blood pressure measurement,” said Joseph Han, Director of Business Development.

“The launch of the BP320S is part of our mission to develop technologies that put critical, timely health information in the hands of practitioners and patients. Information is vital to empowering change and improving health.”

High blood pressure (HBP) is an important indicator of cardiovascular health. If left untreated, HBP can lead to life-threatening conditions.

“InBody wants to make blood pressure measurement accessible. That is why we engineered the BPBIO 320S blood pressure test to be self-guided and fully automated, for accurate blood pressure results without medical supervision.

“We envision the BPBIO 320S to be used in busy hospitals and outside of traditional healthcare facilities such as corporate wellness centers, medical fitness facilities, active living communities, occupational health clinics, and pharmacy wellness corners. The device is perfect for facilities who want to provide blood pressure monitoring but cannot staff a dedicated trained medical practitioner.”

With the BPBIO 320S, place your right arm into the elbow cuff, press the ‘start’ button, and wait 45 seconds to receive your results in a thermal print out.

Key Specs:

Single-step, fully automated measurement process

Voice-guidance system to ensure proper testing protocol

45 seconds of total test time with a thermal printout

Portable, space efficient design

FDA approved, MET certified, and ESH-IP validated

More Metrics for More Insights

BPBIO 320S provides outputs that go beyond the traditional Systolic and Diastolic Blood Pressure to help health professionals gain more insight into a patient’s cardiovascular health.

Outputs:

Systolic and Diastolic Blood Pressure

Mean Arterial Pressure

Pulse Pressure

Pulse

Rate Pressure Product

Pulse Graph

Source: Company Press Release