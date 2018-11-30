US-based In2Bones Global has announced the commercial launch of the CoLink View plating system.

CoLink View Bone Plates, marketed under the CoLink View brand name, incorporate a unique combination of titanium metal and a high-performance polymer called polyether ether ketone (PEEK).

The CoLink View MTP and Lapidus Plates are used in fusion surgery for arthritic toe joints and stabilizing the bones of the mid foot, respectively. Both provide transverse joint compression through an X-ray transparent PEEK hub.

This allows the surgeon to watch the patient’s bone fusion site during the post-surgical healing process.

Traditional metal plates cannot do this because metal absorbs X-rays and blocks the image underneath. The “see-through” hub is unique to this new In2Bones plating system, and one of many device innovations designed by the company.

In addition to X-ray transparency, PEEK has a benefit of being less stiff than metal and more similar to the elasticity of bone. Bones need mechanical stress (elasticity) during the healing process. Stiffer, all metal implants may eliminate the positive elasticity and slow healing.

The CoLink View is the sixth In2Bones PEEK-related implant system to reach commercialization. It demonstrates In2Bones’ commitment to expanding the extremities market by launching innovative technological advancements to improve surgical outcomes and patient care.

Source: Company Press Release