In2Bones Global has expanded PEEK lower extremity implants with the introduction of new see-through PitStop implant.

Manufactured from a high-performance polymer called polyether ether ketone (PEEK), the PitStop® Implant is used to help facilitate the surgical correction of progressive flat foot deformity in both pediatric and adult populations.

Flexible flatfoot is one of the most common deformities of the foot, often starting during adolescence and continuing into adulthood. The PitStop Implant helps to restore the stability of a patient’s arch during the gait or walking process.

Several traditional metallic brands of subtalar implants are currently available today which can be limiting because of the excessive stiffness of the material compared to the adjacent bones, causing pain and biomechanical adaptation in some cases.

PEEK has the benefit of being less stiff (softer) than metal and more similar to the elasticity of bone. The PEEK material in the PitStop Implant may lead to increased and long-term patient tolerance.

Additionally, PEEK is radiolucent, meaning that it won’t show up on X-ray, something that traditional metal implants cannot do because metal absorbs X-rays and blocks the image underneath.

The Unique “see-through” PitStop Implant demonstrates In2Bones’ commitment to expanding the extremities market by launching innovative technological advancements that improve surgical outcomes and patient care.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, In2Bones is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical devices for the treatment of disorders and injuries of the upper (hand, wrist, elbow) and lower (foot and ankle) extremities.

Source: Company Press Release