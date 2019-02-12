ImageMoverMD, a software platform that leverages a deep Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration to automate and simplify medical image management and collection, announced that it has raised $4m in financing led by Bain Capital Ventures, Cultivation Capital, and Health X Ventures, with participation from Colle Capital and Wisconsin Investment Partners.

The company will use the financing to grow its network of customers and expand its technology offering.

“Medical images play an increasingly important role in data-driven care, but legacy medical imaging systems are not well suited to leverage patient data or automatically integrate with electronic health records,” said Yumin Choi, partner at Bain Capital Ventures.

“We are thrilled to partner with Darcey and the rest of the team at ImageMover as they work to bring interoperability to medical imaging and improve patient care.”

Since its launch in 2014, ImageMover has automated the management of millions of images and grown to accommodate numerous image-focused clinical workflows. ImageMover leverages a deep integration with the EHR, the source of truth for patient information, to automate and simplify workflows related to capturing images from collection modalities, and storing images in PACS systems and medical image archives.

ImageMover was included in Epic’s launch of the App Orchard, but is agnostic to any EHR system and compatible with any PACS and archive system.

“The amount of frustration and wasted time that dealing with medical images on CDs is still causing patients and providers in 2019 is crazy,” said Darcey Nett, CEO at ImageMover.

“We’re excited to announce that we now offer our uploader to health systems for free to help in the first step of making CDs a thing of the past, while allowing providers to try out some of our other solutions and see the other ways that medical imaging can improve.”

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital recently launched ImageMover’s Mobile solution to allow its providers to simply and securely capture and store photos and videos using any iPhone or Android device, and they will be adding ImageMover’s other tools shortly.

“From day one, the providers at Cincinnati Children’s told me they never want to go back to life without ImageMover because it makes their job easier and their clinics run more efficiently,” Dr. Alexander Towbin, Associate Chief, Clinical Operations and Radiology Informatics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital said.

“ImageMover’s implementation process and integration with our EHR has been easy and seamless. It automates the process of managing and storing images from within the EHR, where providers are already working. The time savings, security advantages, and improved patient and provider experience have all been fantastic.”

The health technology investment ecosystems has been active in Madison. “Having Epic systems located in the Madison community has certainly served as an anchor for health technology in Wisconsin,” said Mark Bakken, Health X Ventures Managing Partner.

“Epic has served as a magnet for high quality talent and helps support a strong community around health technology innovation in the area.”

Source: Company Press Release