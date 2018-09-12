iHEAR Medical has introduced the home hearing assessment kit, iHEARtest, which is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Center for Hearing and Communication reports that 48 million Americans have a significant hearing loss, yet only 16% of physicians routinely screen for hearing loss. For the first time, consumers now have FDA-cleared technology allowing them to screen and monitor their own hearing from the convenience and privacy of their home.

Consumers can take the 6 minute iHEARtest™ assessment and immediately learn what their Hearing Number™ is on a scale from 1 to 5 (from profound hearing loss to good hearing in each ear).

Hearing loss is on the rise. From 2000 to 2015, the number of Americans with hearing loss has doubled, according to the Hearing Health Foundation. Hearing loss may result from genetic causes, complications at birth, certain infectious diseases, chronic ear infections, exposure to excessive noise, and aging.

The American Speech-Language Hearing Association recommends adults have their hearing checked at least once every 10 years up to the age of 50, then every three years.

iHEAR Medical CEO John Luna said: “Millions of Americans suffer from a reduced quality of life due to their hearing loss. Our vision was to develop technology that empowers and informs consumers who want to monitor their own wellbeing. People with hearing loss can definitely benefit from early identification.

“The future of screening diagnostics is being driven by consumers who want to take many routine assessments in the privacy and convenience of their home. With the iHEARtest we’re making it possible for more people to incorporate hearing health into their wellness routine.”

iHEAR® Medical has made the iHEARtest accessible and available over-the-counter at independently owned pharmacies, national drugstore chains, and now online (including CVS.com, FSAStore.com and Walmart.com.)

The iHEARtest kit includes a proprietary USB device that connects to a personal computer and factory-calibrated earphones.

The user downloads the screening software and follows the instructions to administer the iHEARtest. Using secure online access to a HIPAA-compliant server, the user can review their results at any time.

Source: Company Press Release.