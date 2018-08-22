Ichor Medical Systems said that its investigational TriGrid delivery system is being used in a clinical study to evaluate Genexine’s GX-188E vaccine in combination with checkpoint inhibitor to treat cervical cancer.

The TriGrid delivery system is used in a phase 1b/2 clinical trial to administer GX-188E, an investigational therapeutic HPV DNA vaccine, in patients with human papilloma virus (HPV)-induced advanced non-resectable cervical cancer, in combination with an anti-PD-1 therapy.

The system is claimed to be the first integrated and fully automated device for electroporation-mediated nucleic acid administration in humans.

By using electroporatio, the system will open pathways into cells to help enter DNA vaccine into its intracellular site of action.

Ichor’s TriGrid system was used in over 25 clinical studies, including randomized comparative studies showing that administration of DNA vaccines with the TriGrid device siginificnatly improved immune responses to the vaccines compared against conventional injection.

A phase 1 study utilizing the TriGrid to deliver GX-188E in patients with high grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) has demonstrated better results with GX-188E showing the capacity to generate a tumor-specific immune response with indication of lesion clearance.

The phase 1b/2 clinical study, which has been commenced in Korea, will recruit around 46 patients.

Ichor Medical Systems founder and CEO Robert Bernard said: “Ichor’s TriGrid Delivery System is a platform technology used by an increasing number of Ichor partners for clinical delivery of their DNA vaccines where T-cell generation is a critical aspect of the prescribed immunotherapy.

“We are pleased through our Genexine partnership to expand TriGrid’s use into additional areas of immuno-oncology around the world.”

Based in San Diego of California, Ichor provides its TriGrid platform to the partners to help deliver nucleic acid-based drugs and vaccines in disease indications such as cancer, hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection and HPV infection, as well as for multiple biodefense agents.

The company is also involved in the development of TriGrid platform for nucleic acid-based antibody delivery, which can be used as a countermeasure during of an infectious disease outbreak or biological weapons attack.