Innovative medical technology company Hologic announced that its Trident HD specimen radiography system is commercially available across the globe.

Hologic said that its Trident HD specimen radiography system is a next-generation solution designed to enhance image quality, improve workflow and instant sample verification during breast-conserving surgeries and stereotactic breast biopsies.

To generate crisp, clear, high-resolution images, Hologic uses amorphous selenium direct capture imaging detector technology in its 3Dimensions mammography system.

Trident products are made to be the only specimen radiographs on the market to use the same direct capture imaging detector technology, according to the company.

The Trident HD system has recently secured the FDA clearance in the US and a CE Mark in Europe, featuring a large detector that facilitates complete imaging of larger breast surgical specimens, along with a wide range of surgical and biopsy samples.

Hologic breast and skeletal division health solutions president Pete Valenti said: “The Trident HD system is a breakthrough solution that delivers the superior image quality clinicians have come to expect from Hologic products, helping to streamline workflows and reduce recalls while decreasing procedure times.

“We are committed to identifying and addressing the challenges of our customers and their patients at every step of the breast health journey, and our expanding product portfolio is evidence of that commitment.”

Featuring an ergonomic design, the Trident HD system is set to eliminate the need for clinicians to transport specimens for imaging and makes it easy to handle in a crowded operating room, with 37% smaller size than the original Trident system.

The system is capable of displaying prior mammography or biopsy images on its high-resolution monitor to accelerate the comparison and analysis to reduce the procedure time and improve the workflow.

In addition, the Trident HD system is equipped with an intuitive touchscreen interface and wireless integration to support advanced image sharing and seamless transfer of patient records to the facility’s picture archiving and communication system (PACS).

Hologic claims that it has expanded its product suite significantly through insight-driven, innovative product launches and strategic acquisitions to address the continuum of breast health care.