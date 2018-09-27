Hologic has agreed to acquire Focal Therapeutics, a privately-held medical device company, for $125m in cash.

In conjunction with Hologic’s recent acquisition of Faxitron Bioptics, Focal strengthens the Company’s position in the rapidly growing market for breast conserving surgery.

The transaction adds Focal’s innovative BioZorb marker to the Company’s Breast Health product portfolio. BioZorb is an implantable three-dimensional marker that helps clinicians overcome challenges in breast conserving surgery, or lumpectomy.

The marker, placed by the surgeon, is used to mark the tumor excision site for monitoring and future treatments, and its unique open design allows for tissue in-growth during the healing process.

Hologic breast and skeletal health solutions division president Pete Valenti said: “Focal Therapeutics has commercialized an innovative marker that improves the standard of care for breast cancer patients by creating a permanent, three-dimensional indicator of the surgical site.

“Coupled with our recent acquisition of Faxitron, BioZorb further expands our ability to help women diagnosed with breast cancer from screening through surgery.”

Hologic chairman, president and CEO Steve MacMillan said: “Acquiring Focal Therapeutics strengthens our position in an attractive, adjacent breast health market, and is consistent with our capital deployment goals.

“The transaction is accretive to our revenue growth rate and gross margin, broadens our recurring revenue base, and provides attractive return on invested capital.”

Focal generated approximately $16 million of revenue in the last 12 months. The acquisition, which is expected to close in early October, is estimated to be neutral to Hologic’s non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2019, and accretive thereafter.

Focal’s co-founder and CEO Dr. Gail Lebovic said: “We are very excited to become part of Hologic.

“Hologic’s long-standing commitment to early cancer detection is key for success in breast conserving surgery. Hologic is the perfect fit for our company.”

Focal Therapeutics is a medical device company based in Sunnyvale, California. The company’s BioZorb marker is a proprietary, bio-absorbable device that provides radiographic marking of soft tissue sites.

The BioZorb device is placed at the time of surgical removal of tissue, such as during breast surgery, and the device’s three-dimensional array of marker clips has unique clinical utility for patient imaging. BioZorb has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The device is available in a range of sizes to accommodate a variety of clinical situations.

