Medical technology firm Hologic has secured CE IVD mark for ThinPrep Genesis processor for cytology slide and molecular test preparation.

Genesis processor is an automated cytology slide and molecular sample system developed to prepare slides for cytology and aliquot samples for molecular testing, enabling to reduce manual sample handling.

ThinPrep Genesis processor also offers automated barcoding of samples, enabling to provide accurate sample tracking and decrease manual steps.

With enhanced automation capabilities, the Genesis processor is said to be the latest extension of the ThinPrep portfolio, which helped to increase the accuracy of cervical cancer screening with the first liquid-based Pap test in 1996.

The company introduced an updated ThinPrep 2000 processor in 2017 and secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018 for the ThinPrep Integrated Imager that guides cytotechnologists to areas showing potential abnormal cells.

Hologic said that the studies have demonstrated that automated and assisted imaging can increase the sensitivity of detecting suspicious cells compared to manual slide review

Hologic is a major supplier of Pap tests (ThinPrep) and HPV tests (Aptima) in Europe. The tests provide flexibility to use on the same sample to screen for cervical pre-cancer and cancer.

Hologic EMEA and Canada regional president Jan Verstreken said: “The launch of the ThinPrep Genesis processor reflects our ongoing commitment to helping our lab customers deliver accurate and reliable results to clinicians and patients, while maximizing their operational efficiency.

“Over the last 30 years, mortality from cervical cancer has fallen significantly in the developed world, largely due to screening programs that identify abnormalities before they become cervical cancer.”

In March this year, Hologic secured CE mark for its Omni hysteroscope, a new three-in-one modular scope with visualization capabilities designed for both diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopic procedures.

The Omni Hysteroscope has been designed to help obstetricians and gynecologists (ObGyns) for both in- and out-patient settings, and help ObGyns simplify the process of diagnosing and treating patients.