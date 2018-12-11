Hologic has launched three-in-one Omni Hysteroscope, a three-in-one modular scope with powerful visualization which gives doctors a single device with three sheath options to both diagnose and treat patients.

Hologic stated that the three-in-one modular scope with advanced visualization capabilities is designed for both diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopic procedures

The Omni hysteroscope, which is designed to help physicians streamline the process of diagnosing and treating patients, has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month.

Many times, physicians require a diagnostic scope to look in the uterine cavity for fibroids or polyps and then switches to an operative scope to biopsy or treat the pathology. The new Omni scope offers physicians to use the same scope with different sheath options to conveniently see and treat the pathology.

Hologic medical director and global medical affairs vice president Edward Evantash said: “Experts agree that direct visualization of the uterine cavity in women with abnormal uterine bleeding is the gold standard that allows physicians to accurately identify and collect quality samples and remove pathology – in a safer and more effective manner than blind biopsy and curettage.

“Featuring three easily interchangeable sheaths in one scope, our new Omni scope gives physicians excellent visualization capabilities with the convenience of seeing and treating pathology in a more streamlined procedure.”

The company said the new scope features MyoSure optics for quality visualization, offering clarity throughout the procedure. The sheaths have been designed with smaller diameters that range 3.7mm diagnostic sheath, 5mm operative sheath, 6mm operative sheath. These reduce required dilation and promote patient comfort and easy insertion.

The long 200mm working length make it easier to access and treat obese patients. It is simple assemble and disassemble sheaths. They can be changed out easily between procedures. Operative sheaths can be used with Hologic’s Fluent hysteroscopic fluid management system.

The scope is compatible with all of MyoSure tissue removal offerings including MyoSure REACH, MyoSure XL, MyoSure LITE, and MyoSure MANUAL devices.

Hologic GYN Surgical Solutions President Sean Daugherty said: “We continue to drive innovation designed with both the user and the patient in mind. Our new Omni scope gives physicians a versatile and economical device to both diagnose and treat, and enhances the patient experience and comfort with a range of size options.”