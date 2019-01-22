Telemedicine Software company HNC Virtual Solutions has developed a multi-faceted technology-enabled solution to help combat the opioid crisis in the United States.

HNC Virtual Solutions researched current responses for Opioid Use Disorder and discovered that while well-intentioned, they often worsen the problem. These include:

Methadone treatment, which can decrease the use of heroin and opioids, but sometimes can cause addiction to both substances.

Suboxone, which is a short-term solution to detox patients, however, most patients end up using long term, thus not detoxing.

Also, increased restriction on opioids has created problems:

Providers have not been educated on innovative options in pain management.

Patients may seek illegal sources.

Fentanyl laced items are leading to high rate of overdose deaths.

These responses either have unintended consequences or treat the symptoms of Opioid Use Disorder instead of addressing the unique underlying issues that cause the patient to stay in the cycle of abuse.

“Patients who receive long-term post-rehabilitative care are more likely to break the cycle of addiction because it helps resolve the issues that cause the addiction,” said Julian Shaya, HNC Virtual Solutions executive vice president. “This is one response to the crisis that has been proven effective – and this level of care can be carried out with patients through the adoption of telemedicine.”

This follow-up care is typically unavailable or inadequate due to budget, inadequate staffing, or lack of an access to specialists. These issues can be mitigated and eliminated with the adoption of telemedicine. HNC Virtual Solutions has created a multi-faceted approach that is both innovative and effective.

“The secret of change is not to focus all of your energy on fighting the old, but building on the new,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D., J & B Medical chief medical officer, citing the philosophical belief.

HNC Virtual Solutions video and consumer platform can increase access to follow-up care with patients to provide continued monitoring and improve compliance through direct one-on-one consultations.

Also available are HNC Kiosks, which may be utilized for rural care groups to increase access points to psychological care and may be used to remotely manage the rehabilitation of patients. These kiosks can be utilized when there is a lack of available specialty.

HNC’s Community Paramedic Kiosk provides technology and a space for patient data to be aggregated, analyzed, and integrated with electronic medical records to allow for better crisis data tracking. Also, with HNC’s consumer model, patients visited by the community paramedic may be deferred to get follow-up psychological care via virtual video consultations on their own mobile device or computer.

While the solution for solving the opioid crises may not be quick or easy, it can be implemented less expensively through HNC’s telemedicine multi-platform approach.

HNC Virtual Solutions is part of J & B Medical.

Source: Company Press Release