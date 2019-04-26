Henry Schein Medical, the US medical business of Henry Schein and MindChild Medical announced the signing of an exclusive distribution and supply agreement for the MERIDIAN M110 fetal monitoring system.

The MERIDIAN M110, currently available to Henry Schein customers, is an intrapartum fetal monitor that externally measures and displays fetal heart rate (FHR), maternal heart rate (MHR), and uterine contractions (UA).

As part of the agreement, Henry Schein Medical will distribute the monitor to its obstetricians and pediatric cardiologist customers in the U.S.

William Edelman, Chief Executive Officer, MindChild stated, “We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Henry Schein Medical, one of the preeminent distributors of medical devices and leading solutions companies for health care professionals in the U.S. We look forward to supporting Henry Schein, as they bring the MERIDIAN Fetal Monitoring System to the labor and delivery market.”

In a labor and delivery (L&D) setting, the MERIDIAN M110 derives these vital signs from maternal and fetal electrocardiogram (ECG) and uterine contraction signals captured via electrodes on the surface of a mother’s abdomen. These vital signs are then displayed on existing primary fetal monitors. The MERIDIAN M110 is indicated for use on women who are at ≥37 weeks into their pregnancy, in labor, and is intended for use only by health care professionals in a clinical setting, such as an L&D Department or birthing center.

“This is a great milestone for MindChild and Henry Schein and, more importantly, will result in excellent care to millions of women and newborns,” said Brad Connett, President, U.S. Medical Group for Henry Schein. “MindChild’s unique ability to monitor both fetal and maternal heart rates at the same time fits well with Henry Schein’s commitment to offering the finest solutions customers can rely on to deliver critical patient care.”

Adam Wolfberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, MindChild added, “The ability to monitor accurate fetal heart rate by extracting ECG information while simultaneously monitoring maternal heart rate, as well as uterine contraction, is a tremendous achievement. As the MERIDIAN M110 enters the labor and delivery market, new diagnostic capabilities will undoubtedly emerge, providing insight into fetal management not currently available.”

Dr. Wolfberg continued, “In the coming months and years, MindChild will build on this technology to improve the safety of obstetrics, and provide a new diagnostic device to obstetricians and pediatric cardiologists.”

England & Company served as financial and strategic advisor to MindChild relating to the exclusive distribution and supply agreement.

On January 17, 2017, MindChild Medical, Inc. announced the clearance of its 510(k) Pre‐Marketing Notification Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the MERIDIAN M110 Line of Non‐Invasive Fetal Heart Rate Monitors.

